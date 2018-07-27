Dr. William McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McIntosh, MD
Overview of Dr. William McIntosh, MD
Dr. William McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Dr. McIntosh's Office Locations
-
1
Gateway Medical Center651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-1488
-
2
New South Medical2292 Dalton Dr Ste C, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 645-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntosh?
Dr McIntosh took great care of me in an emergency situation. He was so kind to me when I was basically breaking down in fear. I am healing nicely and am very pleased with his care. His wife took care of me when I was pregnant with my son and I have nothing but praises to sing of her as well.
About Dr. William McIntosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205827920
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U-Odessa Med Gen Hosp
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.