Overview of Dr. William McKenzie Jr, MD

Dr. William McKenzie Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie Jr works at Women's Medical Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.