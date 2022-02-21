Dr. William McKenzie Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McKenzie Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William McKenzie Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Obgyn South PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-9000
Obgyn South PC224 1st St N Ste 100, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-2569
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor I’ve ever had. He is the benchmark for what a doctor should be. He actually cares about his patients and I appreciate his care. I wish I could clone him
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. McKenzie Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie Jr has seen patients for Cervicitis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie Jr.
