Dr. William McLain III, MD
Dr. William McLain III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC1333 Taylor St Ste 6B, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 251-3093
- Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McLain is a brilliant physician and a caring individual. He really took the time to listen to my concerns and asked detailed questions so he could find the solution to my ongoing problems. He has truly changed my life for the better!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. McLain III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLain III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLain III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLain III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLain III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain III.
