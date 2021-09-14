Dr. McLarty Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William McLarty Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Bharat Patel M D P C.4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 110, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-5100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It took me my whole life to open up & really go into detail about my traumatic past & Dr. Mclarty waited me out & I am not easy on anyone it is part of my nature, but he waited & I was honest with him and no other Dr. have I shared my humiliation with. I have lived with Erythrophobia since I was a young girl which some Dr.'s call flushing/Blushing & it is horrific to live with because it brings on even more fear but this Dr. didn't make fun of me and his staff was incredibly kind when most people just keep staring & I keep getting worse the more someone stares. Now God love Dr. Mclarty as I asked him to please help me find a Dr. who is in Network with my Insurance & he is going out of his way to make sure I see a Respectable Dr. in my area. Peace be with him and his staff & I will continue my tele-health until my new Dr. has my meds correct. My Son's are Grateful D.J. & Mike and also David Galloway, Jenny Galloway.
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1114080520
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. McLarty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLarty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLarty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLarty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLarty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLarty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.