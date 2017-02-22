Overview

Dr. William McLaughlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.