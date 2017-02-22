Dr. William McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McLaughlin, MD
Dr. William McLaughlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Exceptional and Professional treatment.
About Dr. William McLaughlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104870971
- U Hosp/U Fla
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
