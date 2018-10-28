See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Upland, CA
Dr. William McLeod, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William McLeod, MD

Dr. William McLeod, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McLeod works at Best Care Obgyn in Upland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLeod's Office Locations

    Associated Women's Medical Clinic
    811 E 11th St Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 (909) 985-0793

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cholesterol Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cholesterol Screening
Hyperlipidemia

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William McLeod, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053448290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

