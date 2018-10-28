Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William McLeod, MD
Overview of Dr. William McLeod, MD
Dr. William McLeod, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod's Office Locations
Associated Women's Medical Clinic811 E 11th St Ste 104, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-0793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. McLeod since my senior year in college,1989. He has been the best doctor I have ever had, very professional, knowledgeable, and I highly recommend going to him if needed. Thank you.
About Dr. William McLeod, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053448290
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
