Dr. William McManus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.
Locations
Stuart Cardiology Group - Stuart Location1001 SE Monterey Commons Blvd Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Stuart Cardiology Group - Tradition Location11380 SW Village Pkwy Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Tradition Mann Building10000 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 286-9400
Stuart Cardiology Group1945 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 286-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McManus is kind, attentive and genuinely interested in you as a patient. I will be forever grateful for having met him when I needed a cardiologist.
About Dr. William McManus, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Millsaps College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. McManus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McManus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McManus has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McManus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.