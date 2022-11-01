Overview of Dr. William McMullen, MD

Dr. William McMullen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. McMullen works at Coastal Eye Associates in Webster, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX, Alvin, TX and Texas City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.