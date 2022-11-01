Dr. William McMullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McMullen, MD
Overview of Dr. William McMullen, MD
Dr. William McMullen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. McMullen's Office Locations
Coastal Eye Associates555 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 101, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 488-7213
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc3333 Bayshore Blvd Ste 300, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 488-7213
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc1913 Steele Rd, Alvin, TX 77511 Directions (281) 331-0292
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 200, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 945-2269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McMullen for three years on a bi-monthly basis. At each visit he answers my questions, makes suggestions, but never rushes you. His assistant is also very capable and she creates a positive atmosphere in the examining room. Best of all is that I trust Dr. McMullen and always feel positive after a visit with him. Perfect combination of being highly professional, being a caring physician, and overall a fine gentleman.
About Dr. William McMullen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013911072
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Joseph Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
