Dr. William McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William McNamara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. McNamara works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology7777 Forest Ln Ste D400, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-4880Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 1000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8609Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNamara?
Cordial visit with a biopsy performed for possible gum/bone cancer. The deadening needles were painful due in part to the removal of a dental post that had failed.
About Dr. William McNamara, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720235427
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.