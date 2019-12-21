See All Ophthalmologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. William McSwain, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William McSwain, MD

Dr. William McSwain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. McSwain works at Eye Depot in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McSwain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Depot
    The Eye Depot
426 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 708-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2019
    Dr. McSwain removed my cataracts this last Spring/Summer and yesterday (December) he removed a cyst that was on my eyelid. He is extremely knowledgeable, confident and efficient. He has a very quiet manner and explains things in detail. He does not make you feel as if you are being rushed. I would definitely trust him in anything that needed to be done to my eyes.
    Nancy — Dec 21, 2019
    About Dr. William McSwain, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811280712
    Education & Certifications

    • University Medical Center
    • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Stetson University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William McSwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McSwain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McSwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McSwain has seen patients for Drusen, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McSwain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

