Dr. William Medford Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Medford Jr, MD
Dr. William Medford Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Medford Jr's Office Locations
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 658-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Medford was very attentive, compassionate and articulate. The staff was kind and helpful. I would highly recommend this Dr.
About Dr. William Medford Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003851718
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medford Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medford Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medford Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medford Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medford Jr speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Medford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medford Jr.
