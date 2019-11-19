Overview of Dr. William Medford Jr, MD

Dr. William Medford Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Medford Jr works at Christiana Care Health Services Inc in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.