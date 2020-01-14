Overview of Dr. William Meis, DO

Dr. William Meis, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Meis works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.