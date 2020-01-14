Book an Appointment

Dr. William Meis, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (71)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. William Meis, DO

Dr. William Meis, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Meis works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics
    5000 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Wonderful. Dr. Meis didn't make me feel rushed like many of the doctors I have visited and therefore, I was able to remember every question I wanted to ask him.
    Kimberly Mitchell — Jan 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. William Meis, DO
    About Dr. William Meis, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831124015
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Residency
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Aria Health System
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Meis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meis works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Meis’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Meis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

