See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. William Merkel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Merkel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Grand Junction, CO
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Merkel, MD

Dr. William Merkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Merkel works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Merkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists PC
    2525 N 8th St Ste 203, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-9127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Syneron Polaris Radio - Frequency Laser Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Merkel?

Aug 26, 2021
Just had Spem Cell surgery and i can't say enough good things about Dr. Merkel. In just 2 days I'm up and down the stairs like never before. I highly recommend.
Judy Clay — Aug 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Merkel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Merkel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merkel to family and friends

Dr. Merkel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Merkel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Merkel, MD.

About Dr. William Merkel, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073843389
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Brown Univ
Residency
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown Univ
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Merkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merkel works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Merkel’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Merkel, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.