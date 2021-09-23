Overview of Dr. William Merrell, MD

Dr. William Merrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Merrell works at Windsong Primary Care in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.