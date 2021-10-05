Dr. Merva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Merva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Merva, MD
Dr. William Merva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Walter Reed Army Medical Center and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Merva's Office Locations
Mercer Medical Group Cardiology508 New Hope Rd Ste 7, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 431-7200
- 2 100 New Hope Rd Ste 23, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-6144
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merva is one of the kindest, most compassionate drs in the medical field -he loves his patients-I have been seeing him for over 35 years now and he will really be missed during his retirement??????
About Dr. William Merva, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merva has seen patients for Insomnia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Merva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.