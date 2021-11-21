Overview of Dr. William Meszaros, MD

Dr. William Meszaros, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Meszaros works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.