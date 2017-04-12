See All General Dentists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (221)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Princell works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Indianapolis
    7207 N Shadeland Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 577-2478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Bone Grafting
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Propel® Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 221 ratings
    Patient Ratings (221)
    5 Star
    (197)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184820813
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Princell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Princell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Princell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Princell works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Princell’s profile.

    221 patients have reviewed Dr. Princell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Princell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Princell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Princell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

