Dr. William Middlesworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Middlesworth, MD
Dr. William Middlesworth, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Middlesworth works at
Dr. Middlesworth's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway Suite 216B, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr middlesworth performed an emergency appendectomy, then diagnosed my boy with lymphoma thereby saving his life.
About Dr. William Middlesworth, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U MD Hosps|University Maryland Medical System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middlesworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middlesworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middlesworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middlesworth speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlesworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlesworth.
