Dr. William Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is the ONLY doctor whose opinion I trust completely . He quite literally saved my life in an ER situation. He knew exactly what needed to be done and explained it completely and I knew without a doubt I could trust him, his knowledge and his abilities. He is unquestionably the best dr I’ve ever been to see of any type- he explains everything and is an incredibly knowledgeable physician . He cares for his patients and is upfront with information and explanations and will answer any questions for you AND he listens to you. I am profoundly hard of hearing and he never hesitates or gets impatient about writing things down for me. I am so very thankful to have him as my kidney specialist /dr. If you have kidney or related problems, dr Miller is THE kidney specialist you need to see. His nurse and staff has always been very caring and helpful to me as well and I appreciate that very much - they really put you at ease.
About Dr. William Miller, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University OK Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
