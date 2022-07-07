See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Super Profile

Dr. William Min, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Min, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Vidant Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Min works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hughston Clinic - Columbus
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
    Hughston Clinic Trauma Gwinnett
    631 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Clavicle Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2022
    After a fall at home resulting in a broken femur, I asked to be taken to Gwinnett Medical Center where I met Dr. Min. He advised me of my options, what I could expect, and reassuring me he was going to take care of me. That's all this 74-year-old Grandma needed...someone strong in charge. I have the utmost respect and trust in him as we continue this journey to recovery and my walking again.
    Rose Duncan — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. William Min, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841495710
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Orthopedic Surgery
