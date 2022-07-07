Dr. William Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Min, MD
Overview
Dr. William Min, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Vidant Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic Trauma Gwinnett631 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Vidant Medical Center
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a fall at home resulting in a broken femur, I asked to be taken to Gwinnett Medical Center where I met Dr. Min. He advised me of my options, what I could expect, and reassuring me he was going to take care of me. That's all this 74-year-old Grandma needed...someone strong in charge. I have the utmost respect and trust in him as we continue this journey to recovery and my walking again.
About Dr. William Min, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841495710
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.