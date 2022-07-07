Overview

Dr. William Min, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Vidant Medical Center and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Min works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.