Overview of Dr. William Mitchell, MD

Dr. William Mitchell, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Mitchell works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.