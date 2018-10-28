Dr. William Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Mitchell, MD
Dr. William Mitchell, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
William C. Mitchell4501 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-8195
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, never makes you feel rushed.
About Dr. William Mitchell, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689672271
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University School Of Med
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Urology
