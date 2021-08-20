See All Ophthalmologists in Huntsville, AL
Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Mitchell, MD

Dr. William Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Mitchell works at Maynor & Mitchell Optical Shop LLC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maynor & Mitchell Optical Shop LLC
    3501 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-0360
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Institute of the Shoals PC
    2415 Helton Dr Ste A, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 349-5253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Chorioretinal Scars
Astigmatism
Pterygium
Chorioretinal Scars
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr Mitchell took time to answer all questions and even did the after surgery follow-up exam.
    — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Mitchell, MD
    About Dr. William Mitchell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1720037401
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Mem Hospital
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

