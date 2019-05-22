Overview of Dr. William Moffatt III, MD

Dr. William Moffatt III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Moffatt III works at East Memphis Orthopedic in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.