Dr. William Mohr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mohr, MD
Dr. William Mohr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Mohr's Office Locations
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-7980
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Mohr, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407822463
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
