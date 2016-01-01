Overview of Dr. William Mohr, MD

Dr. William Mohr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Mohr works at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.