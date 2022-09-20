Dr. William Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. William Montgomery, MD
Dr. William Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
Solomon H. Chaim M.d. P.A.5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-1777
Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 810, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-6569Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthtexas Provider Network5220 W University Dr Ste 220, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Montgomery has replaced my right knee twice. The first one lasted 19 years, which made me very happy. The surgery was even better in March of 2022. Highly recommended.
About Dr. William Montgomery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1114900164
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
