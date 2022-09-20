Overview of Dr. William Montgomery, MD

Dr. William Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Montgomery works at Solomon H. Chaim M.d. P.A. in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.