Dr. William Montross, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Montross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs Health Partners1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 447-1000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Ns Monitoring LLC175 S Union Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 365-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Anthem
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
I waited until 4 1/2 months after the extensive surgery on my right foot so I could give a rearview mirror look at the success of the surgery and the quality of post-surgical care from Dr. Montross and staff. I had the surgery Jan 11, 2019 and today as I write this, it is May 26, 2019. Surgery included an ankle fusion, achilles tendon lengthening, repair of a ruptured tendon and realignment of the heel bone. I am doing great! Power walking 2 1/2 hours every day, balance is much better and virtually no discomfort at all. All this at 69 years of age. Dr Montross is an exceptional surgeon and beyond his surgical skills, his post-surgery follow-up is remarkable. I have seen him 5 times so far since the surgery (no PA instead of him) and had x-rays twice during that time. I was very active before the surgery so this surgery was a huge leap of faith for me. I am much more active now thanks to the care of Dr Montross and staff. Thanks to the doc and staff!
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225018898
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Colgate University
