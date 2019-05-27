See All Podiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. William Montross, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (33)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Montross, DPM

Dr. William Montross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Montross works at Colorado Springs Health Partners in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Health Partners
    1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 447-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ns Monitoring LLC
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2019
    I waited until 4 1/2 months after the extensive surgery on my right foot so I could give a rearview mirror look at the success of the surgery and the quality of post-surgical care from Dr. Montross and staff. I had the surgery Jan 11, 2019 and today as I write this, it is May 26, 2019. Surgery included an ankle fusion, achilles tendon lengthening, repair of a ruptured tendon and realignment of the heel bone. I am doing great! Power walking 2 1/2 hours every day, balance is much better and virtually no discomfort at all. All this at 69 years of age. Dr Montross is an exceptional surgeon and beyond his surgical skills, his post-surgery follow-up is remarkable. I have seen him 5 times so far since the surgery (no PA instead of him) and had x-rays twice during that time. I was very active before the surgery so this surgery was a huge leap of faith for me. I am much more active now thanks to the care of Dr Montross and staff. Thanks to the doc and staff!
    Colorado springs, CO — May 27, 2019
    About Dr. William Montross, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225018898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Montross, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montross works at Colorado Springs Health Partners in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Montross’s profile.

    Dr. Montross has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Montross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

