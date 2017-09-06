Dr. William Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Christopher S. Abel M.d. P.A.8350 N Central Expy Ste M1025, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 543-3200
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We've been going to Dr. Moore for over 15 years now. My kids love him, we love him. We have referred many of our friends to him and they all love him. I can't say enough wonderful things about him and his staff.
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891791547
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.