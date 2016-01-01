Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. William Moore, MD
Dr. William Moore, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Rachno Ohlone Buidling39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-3039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Moore, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972556652
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Stanford Hos and Clinics
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.