Dr. William Mora, MD

Sports Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Mora, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mora works at Health Associates Medical Grp in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health Associates Medical Group
    3301 Alta Arden Expy Ste 3, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 489-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ratings & Reviews
May 10, 2017
I first saw Dr. Mora in the spring of 2015. He helped me with some gut issues. I returned recently, following abdominal surgery as I felt the need of his nutritional guidance. I have total confidence in his medical expertise and recommendations for my well being. I remain ever grateful my good friend who recommended Dr. Mora to me.
About Dr. William Mora, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1871616516
Education & Certifications

  • Valley Med Center
  • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mora works at Health Associates Medical Grp in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mora’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

