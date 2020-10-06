Dr. William Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Moretz, MD
Dr. William Moretz, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Georgia Cancer Center - Downtown Augusta818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 204, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-4245
- Piedmont Augusta
The lady at the front desk was very rude today. 10/05/2020
- Shea Clinic
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Davidson College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Moretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moretz has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretz.
