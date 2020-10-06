See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Moretz, MD

Neurotology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Moretz, MD

Dr. William Moretz, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Moretz works at Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moretz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cancer Center - Downtown Augusta
    818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 204, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 722-4245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Moretz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013942291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shea Clinic
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moretz works at Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Moretz’s profile.

    Dr. Moretz has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

