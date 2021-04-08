Dr. William Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Morgan, MD
Dr. William Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Vcu/McV and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 453-9674Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Morgan by my PCP due to elevated PSA readings following a routine annual physical. As it turned out, I had prostate cancer. Dr. Morgan was exceptionally clear in laying out treatment options, including surgery, and subsequent prognosis. He answered all of my questions clearly and in terms that were easily understood. I ultimately decided to have a radical prostatectomy, which Dr. Morgan performed. Prior to surgery, he was careful to make sure that I understood the procedure and possible side effects. Surgery was successful and I am now cancer-free at 4.5 years post-surgery. I can not speak highly enough of Dr. Morgan and would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. William Morgan, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- University of Kentucky - College of Medicine
- Vcu/McV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.