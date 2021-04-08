See All Urologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. William Morgan, MD

Urology
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Morgan, MD

Dr. William Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Vcu/McV and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Morgan works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 (804) 453-9674
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystectomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Circumcision
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Kidney Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Spermatocele
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Morgan by my PCP due to elevated PSA readings following a routine annual physical. As it turned out, I had prostate cancer. Dr. Morgan was exceptionally clear in laying out treatment options, including surgery, and subsequent prognosis. He answered all of my questions clearly and in terms that were easily understood. I ultimately decided to have a radical prostatectomy, which Dr. Morgan performed. Prior to surgery, he was careful to make sure that I understood the procedure and possible side effects. Surgery was successful and I am now cancer-free at 4.5 years post-surgery. I can not speak highly enough of Dr. Morgan and would recommend him without hesitation.
    Mark M. — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Morgan, MD
    About Dr. William Morgan, MD

    Urology
    English
    1598729816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    University of Kentucky - College of Medicine
    Vcu/McV
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

