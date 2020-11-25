Dr. William Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Morris, MD
Dr. William Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 630-1000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
Dr Morris has the best bed side manner. Very caring and thorough. He made my angiogram less stressful. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Morris, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Dalhousie University
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
