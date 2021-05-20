Overview of Dr. William Moss, MD

Dr. William Moss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Moss works at Ochsner General Surgery in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.