Dr. William Mulchin, MD

Urology
3.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Mulchin, MD

Dr. William Mulchin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Mulchin works at Dr. William Mulchin - Urology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulchin's Office Locations

    Dr. William Mulchin - Urology
    3900 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 867-3928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Mulchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulchin works at Dr. William Mulchin - Urology in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mulchin’s profile.

    Dr. Mulchin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulchin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

