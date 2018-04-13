Dr. William Mulchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mulchin, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mulchin, MD
Dr. William Mulchin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Mulchin works at
Dr. Mulchin's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. William Mulchin - Urology3900 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-3928
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulchin?
He is a very caring doctor, answers all questions in great detail.
About Dr. William Mulchin, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1639126568
Education & Certifications
- Germantown Hospital and Medical Center
- Episcopal Hospital
- Germantown Hosp & Disp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Allegheny College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulchin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulchin works at
Dr. Mulchin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.