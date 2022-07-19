Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD
Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Mullins Jr' Office Locations
Center for Rheumatic Diseases and Osteoporosis P.A.6001 Montrose Rd Ste 702, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 230-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Mullins's patient for the past 5 years. In that time I have been most impressed with his very thorough as well as caring approach, not always experienced in my encounter in physicians office. On every visit he has always been up to date on my osteoporosis (major!) condition, discussing in detail the pluses and minuses of the drugs for treatment. He manages to combine his highly professional approach with a and caring personality. His staff is also most efficient, very polite and caring.
About Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullins Jr speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.