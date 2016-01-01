Overview of Dr. William Murrill, MD

Dr. William Murrill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Murrill works at Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.