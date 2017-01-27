See All Vascular Neurologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. William Musser, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Musser, MD

Dr. William Musser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Upmc Shadyside.

Dr. Musser works at WILLIAM S MUSSER MD PC in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Musser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Pittsburgh Dialysis
    5171 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 683-2414
  2. 2
    Pind Movement Disorders Clinic
    3471 5th Ave Ste 811, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Upmc Shadyside

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Jan 27, 2017
    Dr. Musser squeezed me in at very short notice (1 day) as I was just visiting Pittsburgh. He was very pleasant and thorough. I was in and out of his office in 20 minutes (I think this must be a record). He diagnosed me with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and gave me an Rx for a wrist guard. After wearing it 1 day I experienced ~80% reduction in symptoms. Outstanding! Thank you!
    About Dr. William Musser, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063400208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

