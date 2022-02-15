Dr. William Nabors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nabors, MD
Overview of Dr. William Nabors, MD
Dr. William Nabors, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Nabors works at
Dr. Nabors' Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Urology Specialists of Atlanta5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 910, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Got a same day appointment. I was promptly greeted by the receptionist. After filing out forms I was taken into an examination room. Dr. Nabors was friendly and extremely professional. He addressed my problems and prescribed a course of medication to resolve the issues. Very Happy with him and his office
About Dr. William Nabors, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982614459
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabors has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabors.
