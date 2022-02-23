Dr. Naguszewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Naguszewski, MD
Overview of Dr. William Naguszewski, MD
Dr. William Naguszewski, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Naguszewski works at
Dr. Naguszewski's Office Locations
Coosa Medical Group126 Three Rivers Dr NE, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 295-0070
Coosa Medical Group1035 Red Bud Rd NE # 102, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 295-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The most brilliant, most communicative, best bedside manner I've experienced in a decade of specialists. I wish I could afford to pay this wonderful physician and empathic man to educate all my previous/current Physicians and specialists! In a health bureaucracy that sublets EVERYTHING, it is refreshing to find this over 30 year experienced caregiver who understands humans as a total being and total health. God bless this man and, even if I had to wait a year for the appointment, for knowing I have this level of experience to look forward to, I would wait for and anticipate it excitedly. Make the appointment! Worth it if your health will allow you to wait for him!
About Dr. William Naguszewski, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134103997
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|St Francis Hospital Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naguszewski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naguszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Naguszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naguszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naguszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naguszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.