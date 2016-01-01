Overview

Dr. William Neuhofel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med..



Dr. Neuhofel works at Neucare Family Medicine in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.