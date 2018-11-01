Dr. William Newton Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Newton Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Newton Sr, MD
Dr. William Newton Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Newton Sr works at
Dr. Newton Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Florida Llp3268 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 876-0914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton Sr?
AWESOME
About Dr. William Newton Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427044460
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton Sr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton Sr works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.