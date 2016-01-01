Dr. William Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ngo, MD
Overview of Dr. William Ngo, MD
Dr. William Ngo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Ngo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ngo's Office Locations
-
1
William L Ngo DO8342 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 5, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 590-4899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngo?
About Dr. William Ngo, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932161189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.