Dr. William Nibley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Nibley, MD
Dr. William Nibley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah Medical Center
Dr. Nibley's Office Locations
Idaho Cancer Center3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 563-4915Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great
About Dr. William Nibley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1437108974
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nibley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nibley accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nibley has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nibley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nibley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nibley.
