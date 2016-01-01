Overview

Dr. William Nicholas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Girard Medical Center and Labette Health.



Dr. Nicholas works at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO with other offices in Parsons, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.