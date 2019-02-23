Dr. William Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nicholson, MD
Overview of Dr. William Nicholson, MD
Dr. William Nicholson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5299
Cardiac Diagnostic Associates PC25 Monument Rd Ste 200, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 741-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bill Nicholson performed a TAVR heart procedure on my mother 4 years ago. My family and I highly recommend Dr. Nicholson as an outstanding surgeon. We also cannot say enough wonderful things about his fabulous staff!!!
About Dr. William Nicholson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
