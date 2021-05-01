Dr. William Noland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Noland, MD
Overview of Dr. William Noland, MD
Dr. William Noland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Noland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Noland's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noland?
Dr. W. Noland is a great Neurologist. He is an old cowboy type who does not beat around the bush and is straight forward. He is pretty funny at times, which helps with being more comfortable. He does listen and will tell you what he thinks. His nurse is the same way. They are very busy and I have found that, if you are straight to the point and think about what you want to cover and make it simple, the better it is. I personally like that. He does a lot of work. Even fills in at hospitals to make sure there is a Neurologist on duty. He also is very caring. I know of a couple times he has gone out, after hours to a patient that is going to die. That is AWESOME! Plus, he has called me and I have been able to call him on weekends when I have had a hard time with my MS. Again, AWESOME!
About Dr. William Noland, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922077668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noland works at
Dr. Noland has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Noland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.