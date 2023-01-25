Dr. William Noorlag, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorlag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Noorlag, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Noorlag, DPM
Dr. William Noorlag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Noorlag's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9001
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group552 S Washington St Ste 116, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 983-5694
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 202, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, compassionate, kind, makes patients feel at ease with taking care of them. He's brutally honest I'm his approach in caring for his patients. I would gladly recommend him to anyone who needs a podiatrist! Excellent Dr.
About Dr. William Noorlag, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538163456
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorlag has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorlag accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorlag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorlag has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noorlag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorlag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorlag.
