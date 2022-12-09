Dr. William Nordt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Nordt, MD
Overview of Dr. William Nordt, MD
Dr. William Nordt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Nordt works at
Dr. Nordt's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End7650 E Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 373-6103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5081Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nordt?
Felt very comfortable with diagnosis and treatment options as well as explanation of my issue. Very satisfied!
About Dr. William Nordt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780694760
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Orthopaedic Clinic
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/ Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Rutgers Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordt works at
Dr. Nordt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.