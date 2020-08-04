See All General Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Norwood Jr works at Willis-knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Obesity and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-knighton Medical Center
    2600 Greenwood Rd # 99, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 636-9905
  2. 2
    Norwood Surgical Specialists LLC
    2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 3A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 636-9905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia Repair
Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Hernia Repair
Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Norwood Jr?

    Aug 04, 2020
    From beginning to end it was a great experience. He got me in quick and my gall bladder was out within a week after. He did robotic surgery. No problems whatsoever. Highly recommend.
    Leslie Perkins — Aug 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Norwood Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Norwood Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Norwood Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD.

    About Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760486609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norwood Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norwood Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norwood Jr works at Willis-knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Norwood Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Norwood Jr has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Obesity and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norwood Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norwood Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norwood Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norwood Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norwood Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.