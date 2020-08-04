Overview

Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Norwood Jr works at Willis-knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Obesity and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.