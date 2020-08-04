Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norwood Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Norwood Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Willis-knighton Medical Center2600 Greenwood Rd # 99, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 636-9905
-
2
Norwood Surgical Specialists LLC2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 3A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 636-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norwood Jr?
From beginning to end it was a great experience. He got me in quick and my gall bladder was out within a week after. He did robotic surgery. No problems whatsoever. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William Norwood Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1760486609
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norwood Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norwood Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norwood Jr works at
Dr. Norwood Jr has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Obesity and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norwood Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norwood Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norwood Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norwood Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norwood Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.