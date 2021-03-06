Overview

Dr. William Notis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Notis works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Ulcerative Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.