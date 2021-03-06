Dr. William Notis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Notis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Notis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Notis works at
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Notis is kind and caring and really listens to you and is genuinely concerned about his patients. He is a wonderful gentle human being. I hope he doesn’t stop practicing. I truly love him. He is rare in this day and age !!!!!
About Dr. William Notis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Notis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Notis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Notis works at
Dr. Notis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Ulcerative Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Notis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notis.
